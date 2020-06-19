Marion County residents find hand grenade on their property
The reason for the hand grenade being on the property is unknown
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two new homeowners in Marion County made a dangerous discovery on their property.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say the residents found an old hand grenade inside a shed on SE 107th Terrace.
MCSO bomb squad was able to safely dispose of the bomb.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.