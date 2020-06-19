Advertisement

Memorial planned for federal officer shot at US courthouse

Last week, the FBI announced murder charges against Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carillo in the fatal shooting of David Patrick Underwood, who was guarding a U.S. courthouse in Oakland, Calif. Family and friends gathering to honor Underwood will be joined Friday, June 19, by the acting chief of Homeland Security who traveled from Washington to honor “a fallen hero,” his office said.
Last week, the FBI announced murder charges against Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carillo in the fatal shooting of David Patrick Underwood, who was guarding a U.S. courthouse in Oakland, Calif. Family and friends gathering to honor Underwood will be joined Friday, June 19, by the acting chief of Homeland Security who traveled from Washington to honor “a fallen hero,” his office said.(Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office/CNN | None)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Family and friends gathering to honor a federal law enforcement officer fatally shot while guarding a U.S. courthouse in Oakland will be joined Friday by the acting chief of Homeland Security, who traveled from Washington to honor “a fallen hero,” his office said.

David Patrick Underwood, 53, was killed on May 29 while guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland as a large demonstration was underway nearby over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A colleague was also shot and wounded. Authorities say an airman with ties to the so-called boogaloo right-wing extremist movement has been charged in the killing.

A memorial service in Underwood’s honor is scheduled for Friday in the Oakland suburb of Pinole at the high school he attended.

Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of Homeland Security, was joining the ceremony to honor Underwood, “a fallen hero who made the ultimate sacrifice,” the agency said in a statement Thursday.

Underwood died from gunshot wounds sustained during a drive-by shooting the night of May 29 as a protest in downtown Oakland that began peacefully sank into chaos. Underwood and a colleague were working that night as contract security officers for the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service.

Federal authorities say the shooter used the protest as cover for the crime. Authorities say that Underwood, who is African American, was targeted because he wore a uniform.

Last week, the FBI announced murder charges against Air Force Staff Sgt. Steve Carrillo. Authorities say Carrillo used the same homemade AR-15-style rifle eight days later to kill of a Santa Cruz deputy in a hail of gunfire that wounded four other officers. Carrillo faces separate state charges for the June 6 fatal shooting of Santa Cruz County sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller.

Authorities allege that Carrillo, 32, had ties to the far-right, anti-government “boogaloo” movement and had hatched a plan to target federal law enforcement officials during the Oakland protest.

Underwood was the brother of Angela Underwood Jacobs, recently a Republican candidate to fill a vacant U.S. district north of Los Angeles.

Jacobs spoke before Congress last week in a House hearing on racial profiling and police brutality. She remembered her brother as “a good man who only wanted to help others and keep his community safe. He had an infectious laugh and a corny sense of humor.”

Jacobs said her brother was proud to serve his community and asked why his killing has not elicited an outcry.

“My brother wore a uniform, and he wore that uniform proudly,” Jacobs said. “I’m wondering, where is the outrage for a fallen officer that also happens to be African American?”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Juneteenth March for Freedom

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Gator Chapter of the NAACP will lead their March for Freedom to celebrate Juneteenth.

National

New solo version of Aretha song about race, faith released

Updated: 7 hours ago
A never-before-heard solo version of the late Aretha Franklin’s riveting and powerful collaboration with Mary J. Blige about faith and race, 2006′s “Never Gonna Break My Faith,” has arrived on Juneteenth.

National

Singapore opens gyms, dining out as China outbreak steadies

Updated: 8 hours ago
Singaporeans can wine and dine at restaurants, work out at the gym and socialize with no more than five people at a time as of Friday, when the city-state removed most of its pandemic lockdown restrictions.

News

Gainesville City Commission wants mugshots and “perp walks” done away with

Updated: 13 hours ago
Gainesville City Commission approve measure to request mugshots and "perp walks" be done away with by Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell

Latest News

News

Hundreds gather at Gainesville city hall for a Black Communities Matter rally

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Hundreds gathered to learn about the history of Gainesville's black communities and take action to preserve them.

News

Hundreds gather at Gainesville City Hall for a Black Communities Matter rally

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Thousands gathered to learn the history of Black in Gainesville and take action on how to preserve them.

News

Orchid Cove hosts parade for senior residents

Updated: 14 hours ago
Families drove to north central Florida today to see their relatives during a nursing home parade.

News

Marion County residents find hand grenade on their property

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The reason for the hand grenade being on the property is unknown

News

Elder Options receives $10K grant

Updated: 14 hours ago
Elder Options in Alachua County received a $10,000 grant from the Women's Giving circle" of the Community Foundation of North Central Florida to help senior women who are living alone become more connected.

News

Columbia County commissioners vote to table noise ordinance proposal

Updated: 14 hours ago
The county may soon get a noise ordinance, but it will have to wait a little while longer.