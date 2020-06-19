Newberry Watermelon Festival planned for Saturday

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -- The first Newberry Watermelon Festival was held in 1946, and event organizers say similar to that, it will be a celebration of looking forward to better times.

”This is going to be the first of many successful events that will take place. Our 75th year is very similar to our 1946 year in the fact that this is the light at the end of the COVID tunnel, and that was the light at the end of the war.” Kathryn Thomas, the Watermelon Festival president said.

”After the state started opening up we made the decision because we all need something to celebrate. We all want to come together as a community and we just felt like this was important for our community.” Kim Stinton, Vice President of the Newberry Watermelon Festival

Now almost all of the events you would expect to see here at the Newberry Watermelon Festival will go on as planned. There is one which will have to have a little bit of a change, that’s the watermelon seed spitting contest. Organizers say they aren’t exactly sure how they’ll do it but they will do it even if it means one person spitting at a time far away from everyone else.

More than 80 vendors will be placed six-feet-apart and festival-goers are asked to wear masks even though it’s not mandatory.

Some residents have questioned county leaders why the festival is allowed to go on but county leaders say it is permitted by the governor's order.

Thomas says they’re confident it will be a safe and successful event because it’s completely outside. They’re expecting about half of their regular 5000 visitors to show up on Saturday. The festival starts at 9 a.m and the parade starts at 10:30 p.m.

