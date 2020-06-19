Advertisement

Newberry Watermelon Festival planned for Saturday

The tradition will not be canceled due to COVID-19
By Landon Harrar
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -- The first Newberry Watermelon Festival was held in 1946, and event organizers say similar to that, it will be a celebration of looking forward to better times.

”This is going to be the first of many successful events that will take place. Our 75th year is very similar to our 1946 year in the fact that this is the light at the end of the COVID tunnel, and that was the light at the end of the war.” Kathryn Thomas, the Watermelon Festival president said.

”After the state started opening up we made the decision because we all need something to celebrate. We all want to come together as a community and we just felt like this was important for our community.” Kim Stinton, Vice President of the Newberry Watermelon Festival

Now almost all of the events you would expect to see here at the Newberry Watermelon Festival will go on as planned. There is one which will have to have a little bit of a change, that’s the watermelon seed spitting contest. Organizers say they aren’t exactly sure how they’ll do it but they will do it even if it means one person spitting at a time far away from everyone else.

More than 80 vendors will be placed six-feet-apart and festival-goers are asked to wear masks even though it’s not mandatory.

Some residents have questioned county leaders why the festival is allowed to go on but county leaders say it is permitted by the governor's order.

Thomas says they’re confident it will be a safe and successful event because it’s completely outside. They’re expecting about half of their regular 5000 visitors to show up on Saturday. The festival starts at 9 a.m and the parade starts at 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Juneteenth March for Freedom

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Gator Chapter of the NAACP will lead their March for Freedom to celebrate Juneteenth.

News

Gainesville City Commission wants mugshots and “perp walks” done away with

Updated: 13 hours ago
Gainesville City Commission approve measure to request mugshots and "perp walks" be done away with by Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell

News

Hundreds gather at Gainesville city hall for a Black Communities Matter rally

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Hundreds gathered to learn about the history of Gainesville's black communities and take action to preserve them.

News

Hundreds gather at Gainesville City Hall for a Black Communities Matter rally

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Thousands gathered to learn the history of Black in Gainesville and take action on how to preserve them.

News

Orchid Cove hosts parade for senior residents

Updated: 14 hours ago
Families drove to north central Florida today to see their relatives during a nursing home parade.

Latest News

News

Marion County residents find hand grenade on their property

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The reason for the hand grenade being on the property is unknown

News

Elder Options receives $10K grant

Updated: 14 hours ago
Elder Options in Alachua County received a $10,000 grant from the Women's Giving circle" of the Community Foundation of North Central Florida to help senior women who are living alone become more connected.

News

Columbia County commissioners vote to table noise ordinance proposal

Updated: 14 hours ago
The county may soon get a noise ordinance, but it will have to wait a little while longer.

News

Lake City Police seek missing teen

Updated: 19 hours ago
Lake City Police is asking for your help to locate a missing teen.They say 13-year-old Isabella Sapp was last seen with another teenager, 14-year-old Kelcie Woolf. Police do not know where the girls were headed. Sapp was last seen wearing a black shirt and camoflauge shorts. If you have any information please call police.

Local

Gainesville City Commissioners set to discuss potential policy changes for law enforcement

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Gainesville City Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos is advocating for local law enforcement agencies to change their policies regarding mugshots and "perp" walks. The District 4 Commissioner says that make these changes will help with Criminal Justice Reform.