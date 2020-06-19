North Central Florida Lays World War II Vet To Rest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Greatest Generation is slipping into history.

North Central Florida lost one of its few remaining World War II veterans on Thursday.

Horace Brown, 98 of Archer, passed away after a battle with cancer. He served in Navy from 1941 to 1945.

After serving in the South Pacific Combat Theater, Brown worked at the Maddox Foundry for 36 years in Archer.

Brown is survived by his wife of 66 years, Helen Brown, and two sons.

