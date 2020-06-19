Orchid Cove hosts parade for senior residents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Families drove to north central Florida today to see their relatives during a nursing home parade.

Orchid Cove located at 4000 SW 20th Ave. in Gainesville hosted a parade for its senior residents.

Families came as far as Tampa, Tallahassee, and Georgia to visit their loved ones.

Larry Limbaugh, the chief Chaplain at the nursing home, said the purpose of the parade was for family members to get together again.

"As you may well know our residents can't receive visitors right now and it's tough for them but it's also tough for the relatives, friends, the family, the moms, the dads, the brothers, the sisters," Limbaugh said. "We arranged the parade to come by so they can at least see one another."

Limbaugh says the nursing home will plan another parade for more residents in the future.

Limbaugh described the parade as “A lot of tears, a lot of happiness, a lot of joy. It’s just an all-round wholesome, good, happy occasion.”

