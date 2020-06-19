Removal of controversial University of Florida phrase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Banning the phrase "Gator Bait" at University of Florida sporting events is making gator fans stand up and holler.

Ashley Morrison is a lifelong Gator fan going to games since she was two-years-old. Morrison said she was surprised when she heard the news that the term "Gator Bait" will no longer be used, but she understands the decision.

"To me, at least I never heard that this has been brought up as a racism issue. But like I said, I did some educating, I educated myself, and I researched it," said Morrison.

She said it’s simple if people don’t like the phrase and find it offensive she wouldn’t use it and would move forward.

"If people believe that it is one step in making positive changes then absolutely. But I'm not going to cancel my season tickets for it…for stoping the gator bait chant," said Morrison.

Hours after the news broke that this phrase would be banned, a north-central Florida congressional candidate sent out an automated call that Morrison was on the receiving end of.

"Hi there, this is Judson Sapp, and I just wanted to say Gator Bait," that is what the message from 3rd Congressional Candidate Judson Sapp said to the community.

UF President Kent Fuchs says there is no history of racial bias in the "Gator Bait" chant. He does acknowledge the racist history of the phrase, which references stories of black children being used to bait alligators in the 1800s.

In his letter to the gator community, President Fuchs said, “While I know of no evidenc

