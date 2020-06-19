Advertisement

Removal of controversial University of Florida phrase

University of Florida President Kent Fuchs has banned a well-known phrase that is heard at UF sporting events.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Banning the phrase "Gator Bait" at University of Florida sporting events is making gator fans stand up and holler.

Ashley Morrison is a lifelong Gator fan going to games since she was two-years-old. Morrison said she was surprised when she heard the news that the term "Gator Bait" will no longer be used, but she understands the decision.

"To me, at least I never heard that this has been brought up as a racism issue. But like I said, I did some educating, I educated myself, and I researched it," said Morrison.

She said it’s simple if people don’t like the phrase and find it offensive she wouldn’t use it and would move forward.

"If people believe that it is one step in making positive changes then absolutely. But I'm not going to cancel my season tickets for it…for stoping the gator bait chant," said Morrison.

Hours after the news broke that this phrase would be banned, a north-central Florida congressional candidate sent out an automated call that Morrison was on the receiving end of.

"Hi there, this is Judson Sapp, and I just wanted to say Gator Bait," that is what the message from 3rd Congressional Candidate Judson Sapp said to the community.

UF President Kent Fuchs says there is no history of racial bias in the "Gator Bait" chant. He does acknowledge the racist history of the phrase, which references stories of black children being used to bait alligators in the 1800s.

In his letter to the gator community, President Fuchs said, “While I know of no evidenc

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lake City Police searching for missing teen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lake City Police searching for missing teen are looking for a missing teen.

News

Hundreds gather for a Juneteenth Liberation Rally in Gainesville

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Many were expecting to rally for Juneteenth at the MLK Center in Gainesville but the crowd went home knowing more about injustice in the prison system.

Local

ACSO considering Gainesville Commission’s request to remove mugshots

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
ACSO considering Gainesville Commission’s request to remove mugshots

News

Hollywood evolves during pandemic with drive-in premiere

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Pearson
Hollywood evolves during pandemic with drive-in premiere

Sports

Former Florida State player starts online petition to change name of Doak Campbell Stadium

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The stadium was named after the university's former president, Doak Campbell.

Latest News

News

Graduation speech gone wrong

Updated: 10 hours ago
“Honestly, I’m trying to read my scribble because I wrote this at like 3:30 this morning,” said Marion County Public Schools Superintendent Heidi Maier in a speech to Vanguard High School’s graduating class.

News

Gator chapter of the NAACP Celebrates Juneteenth

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Marchers celebrated a second victory for the Black Lives Matter movement as well.

News

Following athletes, NCAA takes aim at Confederate flag

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ralph D. Russo
NCAA championship events will not be played in states where the confederate flag has a prominent presence

Local

Removal of controversial University of Florida phrase

Updated: 11 hours ago
Supporters of the University of Florida are reacting after UF President Kent Fuchs banned the well-known "Gator Bait" phrase. The controversial term which has a racist history has some fans canceling their season tickets.

News

Husband and widow donate organs to same man 16 years apart

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Josh Kimble
When Bryan Herrington died in an accident in 2004, his organs were donated to several recipients, including Jeff Granger, who received one of Bryan’s kidneys and his pancreas. Sixteen years later, after the original kidney transplant begin failing, Bryan's wife Terri donated her own kidney in its place.