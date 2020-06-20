Advertisement

ACSO considering Gainesville Commission’s request to remove mugshots

They are hoping the changes will help reform the criminal justice system
Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell will receive a letter from the Gainesville City Commission
Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell will receive a letter from the Gainesville City Commission(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Thursday night, commissioners voted to send a letter to Sheriff Sadie Darnell asking to have the mugshots removed.

They also voted to end the practice of perp walks for the Gainesville Police Department.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson tells TV20 that partners in the media, judicial system, probation, and other agencies all use the mugshots.

The pictures are also public records in Florida, but the department will investigate if there is another way to provide the images.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lake City Police searching for missing teen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lake City Police searching for missing teen are looking for a missing teen.

News

Hundreds gather for a Juneteenth Liberation Rally in Gainesville

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Many were expecting to rally for Juneteenth at the MLK Center in Gainesville but the crowd went home knowing more about injustice in the prison system.

News

Hollywood evolves during pandemic with drive-in premiere

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Pearson
Hollywood evolves during pandemic with drive-in premiere

Sports

Former Florida State player starts online petition to change name of Doak Campbell Stadium

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The stadium was named after the university's former president, Doak Campbell.

Latest News

News

Graduation speech gone wrong

Updated: 10 hours ago
“Honestly, I’m trying to read my scribble because I wrote this at like 3:30 this morning,” said Marion County Public Schools Superintendent Heidi Maier in a speech to Vanguard High School’s graduating class.

News

Gator chapter of the NAACP Celebrates Juneteenth

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Marchers celebrated a second victory for the Black Lives Matter movement as well.

News

Following athletes, NCAA takes aim at Confederate flag

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ralph D. Russo
NCAA championship events will not be played in states where the confederate flag has a prominent presence

Local

Removal of controversial University of Florida phrase

Updated: 11 hours ago
Supporters of the University of Florida are reacting after UF President Kent Fuchs banned the well-known "Gator Bait" phrase. The controversial term which has a racist history has some fans canceling their season tickets.

News

Husband and widow donate organs to same man 16 years apart

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Josh Kimble
When Bryan Herrington died in an accident in 2004, his organs were donated to several recipients, including Jeff Granger, who received one of Bryan’s kidneys and his pancreas. Sixteen years later, after the original kidney transplant begin failing, Bryan's wife Terri donated her own kidney in its place.

Local

Removal of controversial University of Florida phrase

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Supporters of the University of Florida are reacting after UF President Kent Fuchs banned the well-known "Gator Bait" phrase. The controversial term which has a racist history has some fans canceling their season tickets.