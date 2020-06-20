ACSO considering Gainesville Commission’s request to remove mugshots

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Thursday night, commissioners voted to send a letter to Sheriff Sadie Darnell asking to have the mugshots removed.

They also voted to end the practice of perp walks for the Gainesville Police Department.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson tells TV20 that partners in the media, judicial system, probation, and other agencies all use the mugshots.

The pictures are also public records in Florida, but the department will investigate if there is another way to provide the images.

