Advertisement

City of Ocala to reopen adult activity centers

Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala is opening up community centers for older adults amid the pandemic.

Barbara Gaskin Washington adult activity center and the Eighth Avenue adult activity center are re-opening Monday.

They will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The programs will be limited to allow social distancing.

Health screening will take place for those entering the facilities, and masks are required.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gainesville community supports black-owned businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
The Gainesville community is supporting black-owned businesses.

Local

UF holds virtual physician assistant studies commencement ceremony

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF holds virtual physician assistant studies commencement ceremony

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

Latest News

News

Lake City missing teen found

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
He returned to his residence on Friday

News

Hundreds gather for a Juneteenth Liberation Rally in Gainesville

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Many were expecting to rally for Juneteenth at the MLK Center in Gainesville but the crowd went home knowing more about injustice in the prison system.

News

Hollywood evolves during pandemic with drive-in premiere

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ryan Pearson
Hollywood evolves during pandemic with drive-in premiere

Sports

Former Florida State player starts online petition to change name of Doak Campbell Stadium

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The stadium was named after the university's former president, Doak Campbell.

News

Graduation speech gone wrong

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
“Honestly, I’m trying to read my scribble because I wrote this at like 3:30 this morning,” said Marion County Public Schools Superintendent Heidi Maier in a speech to Vanguard High School’s graduating class.

News

Gator chapter of the NAACP Celebrates Juneteenth

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Marchers celebrated a second victory for the Black Lives Matter movement as well.