City of Ocala to reopen adult activity centers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala is opening up community centers for older adults amid the pandemic.

Barbara Gaskin Washington adult activity center and the Eighth Avenue adult activity center are re-opening Monday.

They will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The programs will be limited to allow social distancing.

Health screening will take place for those entering the facilities, and masks are required.

