City of Ocala to reopen adult activity centers
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala is opening up community centers for older adults amid the pandemic.
Barbara Gaskin Washington adult activity center and the Eighth Avenue adult activity center are re-opening Monday.
They will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The programs will be limited to allow social distancing.
Health screening will take place for those entering the facilities, and masks are required.
