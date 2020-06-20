FL Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

20-38-40-47-49, Cash Ball: 2

(twenty, thirty-eight, forty, forty-seven, forty-nine; Cash Ball: two)

02-05-08-16-20

(two, five, eight, sixteen, twenty)

02-04-17-25-33-44

(two, four, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

11-34-36-52-66, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

(eleven, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty-two, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $26 million

5-3

(five, three)

9-3

(nine, three)

4-1-0

(four, one, zero)

9-1-3

(nine, one, three)

3-9-7-8

(three, nine, seven, eight)

2-7-8-0

(two, seven, eight, zero)

9-4-8-2-2

(nine, four, eight, two, two)

6-8-6-9-2

(six, eight, six, nine, two)

Estimated jackpot: $25 million