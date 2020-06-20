Gainesville community supports black-owned businesses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville community is supporting black-owned businesses.

March For Our Freedom organized a cash mob today to bring more business to a local black-owned establishment.

Lucille's Southern Kitchen was bombarded with customers today, seeing a lot of new faces.

Over 45 people attended, saying they enjoyed some good southern cooking.

Octavius Vante is a cook at Lucille's Southern Kitchen.

"March for freedom, the cash mob brought in a lot of new customers, we saw a lot of new faces this morning and, you know, it was pretty busy," he said.

He says he hopes a lot of those new customers return and bring their friends, hoping for a chain reaction and a lot of business to come.

