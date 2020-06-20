Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says Major League Baseball is closing all of its spring training sites over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The person spoke Friday night on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Phillies said five players tested positive for COVID-19 this week at the team’s spring complex. At least four teams in Florida and Arizona had already closed their camps. The moves came while MLB owners and players try to negotiate a deal to start the season. They had hoped to begin a second round of spring training by next weekend.

UNDATED (AP) — Unity was a clear and powerful sentiment across sports on Friday, as many teams from the major U.S. pro leagues stopped to commemorate Juneteenth. That's the celebration of what occurred June 19, 1865, the day that all enslaved Black people in the U.S. learned they had been freed from bondage. The day carried particular importance this year, with teams recognizing the day as important enough to declare it a paid holiday for workers. The celebrations this year acknowledged the problems the country is facing today after several weeks of protests demanding the elimination of police brutality and racial inequality.

UNDATED (AP) — There are a handful of serious contenders in Saturday's Belmont Stakes. But Tiz the Law stands alone as the favorite and rightly so. He's already proved himself against some tough fields, and is the pick to win the opener of this year's Triple Crown series over Tap It to Win and Sole Volante.

UNDATED (AP) — Tiz the Law is the star of a 10-horse field for the Belmont Stakes, perhaps the biggest event in U.S. sports since the coronavirus pandemic shut down competition in mid-March. The 3-year-old colt is the early 6-5 favorite. The Belmont is kicking off the Triple Crown series for the first time. No fans or owners will be at the New York track for the $1 million race that is being run at a shorter distance this year. Tiz the Law is bidding to be the first New York-bred horse in 138 years to win.