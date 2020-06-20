Advertisement

Hollywood evolves during pandemic with drive-in premiere

Dave Franco premiered his directorial debut at a drive-in theatre to over 1,300 people
Dave Franco, director/co-writer of "The Rental," poses at an advance screening of the film at Vineland Drive-In, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in City of Industry, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Dave Franco, director/co-writer of "The Rental," poses at an advance screening of the film at Vineland Drive-In, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in City of Industry, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)((AP Photo/Chris Pizzello))
By Ryan Pearson
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dave Franco says the drive-in premiere for his directorial debut was “perfect” but admittedly “a little weird.”

The 35-year-old actor found himself at the center of Hollywood’s evolving response to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday as he premiered his directorial debut “The Rental” to more than 1,300 people at the Vineland drive-in theatre in Southern California.

Joined by stars including wife Alison Brie, Dan Stevens and Sheila Vand, he took off his mask to pose for photographers in the center of a massive parking lot, then answered questions via Zoom from his car after the film ended.

It beat a traditional, more buttoned-up red carpet event, Franco said.

“It didn’t feel like there was a spotlight on me or the cast. It felt more like this communal experience where everyone was just excited to get out of their homes and, you know, let loose with a group of fellow movie lovers. It was perfect,” he said in an interview Friday.

Franco says Brie calmed him down about the shortcomings of an outdoor screening: patchy audio over the FM radio and ambient light drowning out darker sections of his horror thriller “The Rental.”

“Trust me, it is not what I do. I am a crazy perfectionist. I annoy everyone around me because I won’t stop until it’s perfect. And so it was hard for me to let go, but it was nice having Alison next to me — she forced me to let go,” he said.

His movie is set to be released via video-on-demand and at drive-ins and traditional theaters on July 24. But the nation’s largest theater chains have been adjusting their reopening plans regularly in response to health officials. Franco says that like many in Hollywood, he’s tracking Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” scheduled for release July 31.

“Obviously that’s the giant movie that everyone’s focused on and that all the theaters are really trying to open in time for that film. So we’ve just been kind of stepping back and monitoring ... If they’re not opening for ‘Tenet,’ they ain’t opening for us. ... I’m happy to creep behind Christopher Nolan all day.”

Franco is hoping to hold another premiere event closer to the film’s release — maybe even in a traditional theater. There’s something about the big screen.

“Just seeing how many people are flocking to drive-ins around the country, it just proves that the movie-going experience is so special,” Franco said. “There’s a lot of talk about the future of film being mainly digital. But I think right now we’re really seeing how much people love going to the movies.”

___

Associated Press videojournalist Marcela Isaza contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lake City Police searching for missing teen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lake City Police searching for missing teen are looking for a missing teen.

News

Hundreds gather for a Juneteenth Liberation Rally in Gainesville

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Many were expecting to rally for Juneteenth at the MLK Center in Gainesville but the crowd went home knowing more about injustice in the prison system.

Sports

Former Florida State player starts online petition to change name of Doak Campbell Stadium

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The stadium was named after the university's former president, Doak Campbell.

News

Graduation speech gone wrong

Updated: 10 hours ago
“Honestly, I’m trying to read my scribble because I wrote this at like 3:30 this morning,” said Marion County Public Schools Superintendent Heidi Maier in a speech to Vanguard High School’s graduating class.

Latest News

News

Gator chapter of the NAACP Celebrates Juneteenth

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Marchers celebrated a second victory for the Black Lives Matter movement as well.

News

Following athletes, NCAA takes aim at Confederate flag

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ralph D. Russo
NCAA championship events will not be played in states where the confederate flag has a prominent presence

News

Husband and widow donate organs to same man 16 years apart

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Josh Kimble
When Bryan Herrington died in an accident in 2004, his organs were donated to several recipients, including Jeff Granger, who received one of Bryan’s kidneys and his pancreas. Sixteen years later, after the original kidney transplant begin failing, Bryan's wife Terri donated her own kidney in its place.

News

Balloon artist brightens lawns with her art

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Owner of Red Dog Balloons, Denise Myford has started creating yard art as a way to help her customers celebrate while at a safe social distance.

Sports

Union County in week three of summer workouts

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The Fightin' tigers are back at work under new head coach Andrew Thomas

News

Juneteenth March for Freedom

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Gator Chapter of the NAACP will lead their March for Freedom to celebrate Juneteenth.