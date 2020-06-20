Advertisement

Hundreds gather for a Juneteenth Liberation Rally in Gainesville

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

For many, Juneteenth marks a day of liberation as word of freedom from slavery made its way across America more than 150 years ago. In honor of the day, a number of rallies and celebrations happened across North Central Florida.

Juneteenth in Gainesville
Juneteenth in Gainesville(Ruelle Fludd)

One was a celebration of learning something new for a group in Gainesville.

Several hundred people gathered at the MLK Center in Gainesville for what they thought would be a Juneteenth rally.

A speaker said, "We moved, we came here together"

Instead of celebrating the end of slavery people learned about problems in the prison system. Another speaker added, "Especially with black men, change needs to come."

Ella Whetstone says her son is in prison with sickle cell disease and needs access to medication to live.

"He got a breathing problem, he cannot breathe. He have to have some kind of medicine but the department of corrections did not want to get it for him because it costs too much."

She says it took multiple hospitalizations and years of fighting to get the medicine her son needs. ”That’s called medical neglect, he likely to die”

Organizers with the Legal Empowerment and Advocacy Hub, Dream Defenders and Florida Prisoner Solidarity wanted people to connect to the testimony of those who have issues with the justice system. Issues of brutality, mistreatment, profiling and prison labor were told as the group moved to the Alachua County jail.

A mom in the crowd said, "So you know, we just gotta come together as a community. No matter what race we are."

Carla Baker's son is incarcerated for what she says is not fair. Baker believes people can change if they're only given the chance to do so.

"So you know, if you're brought up in a lower class neighborhood that's your mode of survival but if there's no resources to help. No one trying to figure out why this is going on. Just looking at, taking a jab at you and just want to put you behind bars. There's no rehab there so we have a system that's broken"

An organizer said, "If we're gonna celebrate freedom we have to liberate others."

The overarching lesson that speakers want people to go home with is that when they’re fighting for the black lives matter movement, they’re fighting for people behind these walls as well.

