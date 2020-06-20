Lake City Police searching for missing teen
Anyone who has information on Jeremiah Hodge's whereabouts is encouraged to contact authorities
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jeremiah Hodge,17, was last seen at the Windsong apartment complex around 10 a.m on Thursday.
He was wearing red and black basketball shorts and a black hoodie with a white spider printed on it.
At this time it is unknown what direction he was traveling.
