UF holds virtual physician assistant studies commencement ceremony
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Graduates of UF’s school of physician assistant studies had their 2020 commencement ceremony on Saturday.
It was streamed online where deans and professors from the college addressed students
The 60 graduates weren’t able to walk across the stage, but their names were still called for families to watch from home.
