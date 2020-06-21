Advertisement

Bradford County home destroyed after candle tips over

Firefighters say the homeowner was mowing the lawn when he noticed flames on the front porch
Bradford County Fire Rescue battle a house fire Saturday that firefighters suspect was started when a citronella candle tipped over.
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WJXT) -  Bradford County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Northwest 223rd Street off County Road 200-A south of Lawtey around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, they were met with heavy fire on the front porch and entrance of the home. Firefighters called in additional crews to help battle the flames, but the home was a total loss.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

BCFR posted photos of the damage on their Facebook page.

According to Battalion Chief Stuart Brandrick, the owner had lit a citronella candle on the front porch to help ward off mosquitoes and was out mowing his yard when he saw the flames consuming the porch area.

Firefighters say the candle may have tipped over, igniting the blaze.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, on average, 22 home candle fires are reported each day and can cause significant damage if candles are left unattended.

Chief Brandrick warns any combustible materials should be kept away from open flames.

“You really should keep candles at least 12 inches from anything that can burn,” said Brandrick.

