Drive-Thru Service recognizes NCFL Fathers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville's Alive church held a father's day drive-in service this morning to celebrate dads. Tv20 caught up with a few pastors and their kids to learn the meaning of father's day and what the kids had to say about their dads.

For pastor Aaron Chapman this is his first father's day as just ten months ago he was handed not one but two babies in the hospital. " I was excited about everything that represented and what it meant, what I was going to see from them being their dad for the rest of their lives and everything they were going to go through and be a part of. I didn't cry though, but I got close."

He says he was ready for the challenge, mostly. "My wife read all the books and I didn't read them but she told me all about them which I feel was just as good. What I wasn't ready for was the sleep, the sleep deprivation. We're getting up every three hours to feed the twins they couldn't sleep long they had to feed and I just remember feeling crazy waking up in the middle of the night not knowing where I am or what's going on."

The kids we spoke to say they celebrate fathers day however dad wants to do it and usually, there's a card of some type as well. Ethan Jenkins is 17 years old who said,"We just kind of hang out and do whatever you (Dad) want really just kind of play guitar and hang out and have fun."

Charity Claytor who enjoys making cards every year said, "I don't really have any money and I enjoy making cards. Her dad Ken Claytor added, "these two are the artistic ones( both his daughters), these two make their own cards." Jokingly pointing to his son Pastor Claytor added "he makes a card as well but it's not that good."

All three pastors spoke of how their own fathers helped influence them and in turn how they're raising their children.

Past Claytor said, "for me, it's just being able to teach all of the good things I've learn over the years to try to pass on priciniples that have worked for us. Especially when it comes to having a relationship with God or just how to have success in life, eating well, exercising, cleaning their room all those things I love to pass down."

And what father-child relationship would be complete without a little competition, especially when it comes to who is fastest.

Kenny Claytor is in elementary school and thinks he has his Dad beat when it comes to speed. " I think it's a tie because I think I'm as fast as him. The last time we raced it was literally a tie." Pastor Claytor quickly jumped in saying " He thinks it was a tie, I let you tie."

Happy Fathers Day to all the North Central Florida dads.

