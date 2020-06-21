Advertisement

Family of Gainesville native Tom Petty issues cease and desist order to Trump Campaign after “Won’t Back Down” was played at rally

Tom Petty, American musician, singer, songwriter and record producer. (Photo: Irina Leonova / CC BY-SA 3.0)(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -- At President Trump’s rally on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma the iconic song “Won’t Back Down” by the late Tom Petty, a Gainesville native was played.

His family was not happy about it and they stated that they will be issuing a cease and desist order on the Trump campaign.

“Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom petty would never want a song of his to be used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together,” the family said on Twitter.

“Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man, and for EVERYONE,” they added.

The statement was signed by his ex-wives Dana and Jane and his daughters Adria and Annakim.

Petty was born in Gainesville, Florida and his song “Won’t Back Down” was released in 1989. The song has now become a tradition at Gator football games, it’s played in the stadium in between the third and fourth quarters.

Petty died in October at 66-years-old, from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

You can read the full statement from the family below.

