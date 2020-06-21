Associated Press Florida Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 21.

Monday, Jun. 22 10:10 AM HUD Secretary Carson attends ribbon-cutting ceremony at Tamarind Development in Florida - Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and West Palm Beach, FL, Mayor Keith James attend ribbon-cutting ceremony at Tamarind Development

Location: 2100 N Tamarind Ave, West Palm Beach, FL

Weblinks: http://www.hud.gov/, https://twitter.com/HUDNews

Contacts: Kasey Lovett, HUD public affairs, Kasey.L.Lovett@hud.gov, 1 202 805 0996

Monday, Jun. 22 11:30 AM Bipartisan legislators unveil bills to prevent 'pandemic profiteering' - Democratic Reps. Jan Schakowsky, Lloyd Doggett, Rosa DeLauro and Peter DeFazio, and Republican Rep. Francis Rooney unveil two pieces of bipartisan legislation to prevent 'pandemic profiteering', aimed at oversight of 'the billions in taxpayer dollars poured into' developing coronavirus (COVID-19) treatments and vaccines and 'protecting patients from being price-gouged on those final products', via press conference

Weblinks: https://schakowsky.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/janschakowsky

Contacts: Kate Stotesbery, Office of Rep. Lloyd Doggett, 1 202 225 4865; Miguel Ayala, Office of Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Miguel.Ayala@mail.house.gov, 1 202 374 1098;

RSVP for link

Monday, Jun. 22 12:00 PM House Democratic Caucus Task Force on Aging and Families virtual roundtable on impact of coronavirus on nursing homes - House Democratic Caucus Task Force on Aging and Families holds virtual roundtable discussion on impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the nation's nursing homes, featuring Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries and Task Force Co-Chairs Jan Schakowsky, Doris Matsui, and Conor Lamb and Vice Chairs Debbie Dingell, Ayanna Pressley, and Ted Deutch

Weblinks: http://www.dems.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseDemocrats

Contacts: Michael Hardaway , Office of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries , Michael.Hardaway@mail.house.gov, 1 202 679 1439 ; Christie Stephenson, House Democratic Caucus press, Christiana.Stephenson@mail.house.gov, 1 202 226 4519;

Monday, Jun. 22 - Thursday, Jun. 25 CANCELED: National Sheriffs' Association Annual Conference - CANCELED: 2020 National Sheriffs' Association Annual Conference (aka National Sheriffs' Association Annual Education and Technology Expo) * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St, Tampa, FL

Weblinks: http://www.nsaconference.org, https://twitter.com/NationalSheriff, #Sheriffs2019

Contacts: NSA conferences, rossmir@sheriffs.org, 1 703 836 7827

Tuesday, Jun. 23 1:00 PM GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo discusses building greater resilience for U.S. national security - 'Building Greater Resilience for U.S. National Security' Wilson Center event, on improving transparency and communication of risk data to help set incentives and regulations at all levels of decision-making and paying for upfront costs and financial consequences. Keynote from Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo include Council on Foreign Relations Senior Fellow for Climate Change Policy Alice Hell, Risk Cooperative co-founder Les Williams, and Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment Director Chris Field

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Wilson Center media, 1 202 691 4075

https://engage.wilsoncenter.org/onlineactions/g8Mwd7N3gEu0QPpos3XoWA2

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Thursday, Jun. 25 ASAP Annual Global Alliance Summit * Moved from 16 Mar due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Renaissance Tampa International Plaza Hotel, 4200 Jim Walter Blvd, Tampa, FL

Weblinks: http://www.strategic-alliances.org/, https://twitter.com/ASAP_Global

Contacts: ASAP, info@strategic-alliances.org, 1 781 562 1630

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Thursday, Jun. 25 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo

Location: Rosen Centre Hotel, 9840 International Dr, Orlando, FL

Weblinks: http://www.mfgtechshow.com/, https://twitter.com/IndustryWeek, #mfgtechshow

Contacts: M&T Show, mfgtechshow@endeavorb2b.com

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Thursday, Jun. 25 Safety Professional Development Conference and Exposition

Location: Orange County Convention Center, 5441 International Dr, Orlando, FL

Weblinks: http://www.assp.org/, https://twitter.com/ASSPSafety

Contacts: ASSP, customerservice@assp.org, 1 847 699 2929

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Thursday, Jun. 25 CANCELED: Gartner Program & Portfolio Management Summit - CANCELED: Gartner Program & Portfolio Management Summit * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, 6000 W Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL

Weblinks: https://www.gartner.com/en, https://twitter.com/Gartner_inc

Contacts: Gartner Global events, GlobalConferences@gartner.com, +44 (0) 20 3868 5238

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Saturday, Jun. 27 Bakery Equipment Manufacturers Association Annual Convention

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne, FL

Weblinks: http://www.bema.org

Contacts: BEMA, info@bema.org, 1 913 338 1300

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Thursday, Jun. 25 FIME International Medical Exposition

Location: Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach, FL

Weblinks: http://www.fimeshow.com/, https://twitter.com/FIMEShow, #FIMEshow

Contacts: Christina Sanchez, Informa, christina.sanchez@informa.com, 1 863 272 9570

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Wednesday, Jun. 24 TowerXchange Meetup Americas event (invitation-only)

Location: Boca Raton Resort & Club, 501 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL

Weblinks: http://www.towerxchange.com/, https://twitter.com/TowerXchange

Contacts: Arianna Neri, TowerXchange Americas, aneri@towerxchange.com