Florida woman finds missing dog after six years

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFTS) -- A Manatee County woman finds her missing dog after it escaped from her home nearly six years ago.

In 2014, Virginia Bell lost her small dog after he escaped through a fence in the backyard.

“I think someone took him. I don’t know if he snuck off or if someone picked up, but I called and called and looked around for him and couldn’t find him,” said Bell.

People post every day about missing dogs and cats on the Facebook page, "Lost and Found Pets 941." The creator of the Facebook page, Patty Giarrusso, gave Bell a call when they located her dog in June.

Bell's dog, Spanky, had been gone for six years. He had a microchip.

“She’s like we have a dog that’s chipped under your name and number. Oh my gosh, that’s crazy, this dog I had him 5-6 years ago, I really couldn’t remember at the time,” said Bell.

Heather Von Seggern found the dog while she was walking her golden retriever on Longbay Blvd in Sarasota.

"He didn't have a collar on or anything so I put my dog's leash on him and brought him in the house," she said. "He didn't look completely derelict, but looked like he had been out for a little bit."

No one knows where the dog has been all these years.

“I can’t imagine where he’s been. Obviously, he’s been with someone because I don’t think he would be able to survive six years just alone on the streets,” said Bell.

They encourage pet owners to microchip their dogs.

“You just want everybody to be with their family again,” said Von Seggern.