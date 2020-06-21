Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak continued its fevered escalation in Florida, as the state reported Saturday more than 4,000 new cases — the highest daily total yet in a state that has seen numerous record-breaking spikes since reopening restaurants, bars, gyms and other public places. The Florida Health Department also reported 40 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s tally to more than 3,140. Since the outbreak began earlier this year, nearly 94,000 Floridians have tested positive for the virus. The state said new test results were reported for 34,400 people Friday and showed an infection rate of more than 12% — a clear indication of the the widened public spread of the disease.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida bears are getting stiffened protections against poachers, some of whom see the animals resurgence as a growing nuisance. Gov. Ron DeSantis agreed to increase the penalties against illegal bear hunting to further deter hunters from killing the once-imperiled creatures. The bill was among a slate of 21 pieces of legislation the governor signed Saturday. The black bear population dwindled to the low hundreds back in the 1970s, but has since come roaring back with more than 4,000 of the creatures now roaming the state. New rules going into effect July 1 raises the minimum fine for bear poaching to $750 from $500.

UNDATED (AP) — A growing number of people on the far right are falsely claiming that liberal billionaire George Soros orchestrated the protests that have roiled the U.S. They allege without evidence that he's paid demonstrators and even arranged for piles of bricks to be left near protests. Researchers who study conspiracy theories say it's a way to delegitimize the demonstrations and the thousands who have gathered to protest racial injustice. While Soros' support for liberal causes has long made him the target of conspiracy theories, social media analysts say they've seen an unprecedented spike in online mentions of the investor and philanthropist since the protests began.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida State football player is leading a drive to rename the university’s stadium, asserting in a petition that the man it is named for, Doak S. Campbell, was a segregationist. Kendrick Scott, who was a linebacker for the school from 1991 to 1994, wants Campbell’s name removed from the stadium. Campbell served as president of Florida State College for Women when he led its transition in 1947 to a coed campus renamed as Florida State University, now one of the state’s largest. With a capacity for more than 79,000 spectators, the stadium is said to be the largest structure constructed out of bricks in the United States.