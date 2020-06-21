Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Jim Kiick, the versatile running back who helped the Miami Dolphins achieve the NFL’s only perfect season in 1972, died Saturday at age 73 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, daughter Allie said. The former University of Wyoming star was part of a formidable backfield that included his best friend, Pro Football Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka. They earned the nicknames Butch and Sundance, inspired by the popular 1969 movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” Kiick (“Butch”) made the American Football League All-Star team in his first two seasons and played on Miami’s back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams in 1972-73. Kiick had two touchdowns for the ’72 Dolphins in the AFC championship game, and also scored in the Super Bowl victory that capped their 17-0 season.

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway with new rules, new feuds and more fans. NASCAR also will be on the lookout Sunday for the newly banned Confederate flag. Talladega will admit up to 5,000 fans just 48 hours after Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed two of its employees tested positive for the new coronavirus. The new rules are in response to Ryan Newman's crash in the Daytona 500, but there is no practice or qualifying scheduled so drivers won't have a feel for the adjustments until the race begins. Meanwhile, bickering between Corey LaJoie and Denny Hamlin, as well as Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, could make for interesting racing.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Kirk won the Korn Ferry Tour’s King & Bear Classic on Saturday at World Golf Village, a year after taking a leave of absence from the PGA Tour to fight alcohol abuse and depression. Kirk birdied the par-5 18th hole for a 5-under 67 and a one-stroke victory over Justin Lower in the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit’s second straight one-time event to make up for events lost to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. On Sunday, fellow PGA Tour player Luke List won at Dye’s Valley Course at the TPC Sawgrass.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer has tweaked the rules concerning substitutes and game-day roster size for its upcoming tournament. That will help teams navigate the heat in Florida and offset the limited training players have had heading into the event that begins July 8. The World Cup-style tournament will be held at the sports complex at Walt Disney World. The organization that sets the rules of the game internationally has allowed the additional subs because of the coronavirus pandemic.