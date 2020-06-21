Korean War Veterans donate 3,400 face masks to local V.A.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise, one local veterans organization is helping their brothers-in-arms fight the spread of the disease.

The Korean War Veterans Association of Gainesville, Chapter 267, received a shipment of 4,000 face masks from South Korea earlier this month.

After realizing they had more than enough masks for their members, the organization decided to share the wealth so they could protect those in need.

“We couldn’t use all of them. We kept a few to use for our meetings, for the Korean War vets, and we donated a couple to the American Legion, but we donated 3,400 to the Veterans Administration, to the V.A. hospital here in Gainesville, so they could use them to give to soldiers in need, veterans in need, when they come in for their appointments.”

Commander Richard Stalbaum said the value of the masks donated to the V.A. is approximately $17,000.

