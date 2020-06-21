Advertisement

Korean War Veterans donate 3,400 face masks to local V.A.

Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise, one local veterans organization is helping their brothers-in-arms fight the spread of the disease.

The Korean War Veterans Association of Gainesville, Chapter 267, received a shipment of 4,000 face masks from South Korea earlier this month.

After realizing they had more than enough masks for their members, the organization decided to share the wealth so they could protect those in need.

“We couldn’t use all of them. We kept a few to use for our meetings, for the Korean War vets, and we donated a couple to the American Legion, but we donated 3,400 to the Veterans Administration, to the V.A. hospital here in Gainesville, so they could use them to give to soldiers in need, veterans in need, when they come in for their appointments.”

Commander Richard Stalbaum said the value of the masks donated to the V.A. is approximately $17,000.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No arrests in shooting in Seattle protest zone that killed 1

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A 19-year-old man was killed over the weekend in a shooting.

News

Drive-Thru Service recognizes NCFL Fathers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Gainesville's Alive church held a father's day drive-in service this morning to celebrate dads. Tv20 caught up with a few pastors and their kids to learn the meaning of father's day and what the kids had to say about their dads.

News

Family of Gainesville native Tom Petty issues cease and desist order to Trump Campaign after “I Won’t Back Down” was played at rally

Updated: 8 hours ago
The family said "Tom Petty would never want a song of his to be used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together,”

Entertainment

Cobain ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for sky-high $6 million

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By AP News
The guitar Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance sold for an eye-popping $6 million at auction.

Latest News

News

Pop-Up Drive-In Movie Theater

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

WCJB Forecast Update

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Newberry holds watermelon festival

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT
|
By Landon Harrar
fter it was postponed and rescheduled, visitors headed down to Newberry’s watermelon festival Saturday although only a few were wearing masks.

News

Newberry holds watermelon festival

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Landon Harrar
After it was postponed and rescheduled, visitors headed down to Newberry’s watermelon festival Saturday although only a few were wearing masks.Organizers originally thought about half of the usual crowd would actually show up but they got a bigger turnout than expected.

News

Gainesville community supports black-owned businesses

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
|
By Nicole Rogers
The Gainesville community is supporting black-owned businesses.

Local

UF holds virtual physician assistant studies commencement ceremony

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
UF holds virtual physician assistant studies commencement ceremony