Newberry holds watermelon festival

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - After it was postponed and rescheduled, visitors headed down to Newberry’s watermelon festival Saturday although only a few were wearing masks.

Organizers originally thought about half of the usual crowd would actually show up but they got a bigger turnout than expected.

Mayor of Newberry Jordan Marlowe said, "I think there are actually more people here than there has been in many many years. You know there's not a whole lot going on right now and I think people really want to get out and have these traditions. So it's a great turnout, it's a beautiful day everybody is having a great time."

With COVID-19 numbers spiking in Florida people still braved the crowds and many chose to not wear masks and instead do their best to socially distance.

Samantha Jones came with her family from Fort White and she said, "the virus doesn't really stop us we still like to get out and do things with our family. The virus has everybody kept inside locked at home so it's nice to come outside and do some things."

Nick Weston came with a friend from Gainesville and he said, "it definitely did that was definitely on our mind as we were deciding if we wanted to come out here deciding if we just wanted to stay at home to be extra safe. We brought our masks just in case we were in close quarters or anything but it's been a lot of fun so far people seem socially distanced."

Mayor Marlowe says county commissioners agreed the Governor's orders meant they could hold the event and says he believes people were still being responsible.

"It's always been confusing about the masks. If you cannot socially distance that's when you need to wear a mask. So if you can't be more than 6 feet apart and you're inside and have to cluster up that's when you're asked to wear a mask. When you're at an outdoor event and you can stand 6 feet apart from everybody and the chairs and the tables and vendors everything is spaced out, you don't have to social distance and mask it's one or the other."

This was the 75th consecutive year Newberry has held a watermelon festival.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.