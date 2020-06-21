Parade of Homes in North-Central Florida amid COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Before walking into any of the properties, current or prospective homeowners must read and answer a list of questions to screen themselves. Then, the doors open and the tour begins.

Cathy Shannon is a custom home designer and builder who has been participating in the parade for many years. She said although this year is unique, the Builders Association of North-Central Florida is helping participants.

"They provided us with signage to help in the situation and also instructed us on how to cope with the COVID crisis in terms of sanitizing the models and keeping things wiped down and sanitizers in kitchens and baths and at the front door," said Shannon.

Kara Bolton is the Founder of Kara Bolton Homes a company here in North-Central Florida. She said despite being in the middle of a pandemic her two parade homes had a strong turnout on the first day.

"I was very enthusiastic and excited that we had just positive feedback and steady traffic all day in both of our parade homes," said Bolton.

Bolton said that throughout this process of showing her homes she has one goal in mind.

"We are just doing our best to keep people safe," said Bolton.

Shannon said at her property there are sanitation protocols in place for each stage of the home buying process.

"After the Parade of Homes is over crews of course crews will come through and completely sanitize the model," said Shannon.

The parade will take place again next weekend on June 27th and June 28th.

