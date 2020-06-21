Pop-Up Drive-In Movie Theater

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The "Drive-In Dudes" created a pop-up movie tour after COVID-19 took a toll on their Pensacola based business.They usually host events on college campuses but were forced to cancel all their events.

The founder of the company Michael Silver said the tour is a way to bring in money and provide activities for the family.

"When COVID happened I lost all of my events. April is our busiest month, so when we lost all of the events we didn't know what to do. So we started doing these drive-in movies, so we started in Pensacola which is our home town. Then branched out and this is our fourth location that we are doing. So now we are just trying to make the best of it," said Silver.

Silver said in each city they partnered with local companies and hire people currently out of work. They'll be at the Oaks Mall through Sunday night.

To find out more information click <a href=“https://www.facebook.com/events/730613304369265/”>here</a>.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.