Alachua County breaks record in COVID-19 cases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many people have mentioned a fear of a second wave of the pandemic, but local leaders say we’re just now experiencing the worst of the first wave.

The county is reporting 105 new cases on Monday from over the weekend. It’s an increase that local health officials attribute to a few different factors, including an increase in testing as well as the return of students to campus and the reopening of bars and restaurants.

The question of a possible second lockdown or tighter county restrictions is now the main topic of discussion for county leaders.

“The numbers are disturbing,” Alachua County Communications Director, Mark Sexton, said.

“This virus is still very serious and it’s in the hands of our citizens. It’s in the hands of those who are willing to sacrifice a little bit of inconvenience -- by looping a mask around their ears when they run into a store. That trade-off is, not doing that, can result in more restrictions having to come out,” Sexton said.

The positivity rate in the county has increased as well. It is now at 2.07%. While the increase in cases itself is not good news, county officials say the more testing, the better.

“Knowing about the positives is a positive thing, in that respect. But is also an alarm. It is also a call to action. We hope that people will hear the latest numbers, see what is going on worldwide, and finally get the message,” Sexton said.

The spike in cases has become a trend across the state --the Florida Department of Health stepping in saying they have purchased 20 million cloth masks and are actively distributing them statewide.

Alachua County leaders will be meeting Tuesday to discuss changes to the emergency order. We will have those updates for you on our live shows, social media, and website.

