Florida News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Florida. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Miami bureau at 305-594-5825 or miami@ap.org. Ian Mader is the news editor and can be reached at imader@ap.org. Kelli Kennedy is on the desk and can be reached at kkennedy@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

ST. PETERSBURG — More than 100,000 people in Florida have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, state health officials reported Monday, as public health officials reissued advisories urging social distancing and mask wearing. Some businesses have begun reevaluating their decisions to reopen amid the spike in cases reported by the state health department on its website. More than 3,100 people in Florida have died from COVID-19. By Tamara Lush. UPCOMING: 500 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUMMER BEACH TIPS

FORT LAUDERDALE — Americans have never been more ready to get out of the house and bask in the sun. Warm-weather beach destinations are the most popular vacation searches, with Florida — particularly Key West — Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and San Diego among the top considerations. By Kelli Kennedy. SENT: 772 words with AP Photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLORIDA

In a place that prides itself with being the oldest city in the country, a community grappled with how to move forward in its reckoning over race. The focal point of that discussion is a 20-foot Confederate memorial in St. Augustine’s historic central plaza, which was at the center of hours of discussion Monday before the City Commission.The commission is deciding whether to move the memorial, ostensibly as an expression of support for Blacks across America seething over police brutality and the death of a Black man in Minnesota. By Bobby Caina Calvan. UPCOMING: 650 words.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA

FORT LAUDERDALE — The death penalty trial of the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school is off indefinitely because of restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak, a judge said Monday. By Curt Anderson. 330 words. With AP Photo.

ROBERT GATES-SPEECH

FORT LAUDERDALE — Former CIA director and defense secretary Robert Gates said Monday that the U.S. government is paralyzed by political partisanship and careerism, which has allowed China, Russia and other rivals to make inroads internationally to America’s detriment. Gates, who served in both Republican and Democratic administrations, said in an online speech that Congress no longer works toward compromise and that members fear taking any stand that could cost them re-election. By Terry Spencer. UPCOMING: 500 words.

IN BRIEF:

AMERICA PROTESTS-FLORIDA-ARREST — Sheriff’s officials have arrested a 22-year-old Florida man after several threatening social media messages targeting Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

BABY GIRAFFE — It’s a boy for Bea, a giraffe at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay who gave birth Friday.

CONTRACTOR KICKBACKS — A Florida man who admitted taking more than $2.5 million in kickbacks and bribes for construction projects on federal buildings is going to spend three years on probation.

IN SPORTS:

BBC--VIRUS OUTBREAK-STAYING SHARP

If all had gone as he hoped, Elijah Cabell and his Florida State teammates would be playing for the College World Series championship this week. Instead, Cabell treks to a ballfield in his neighborhood most days to work on his game in solitude. By Eric Olson. 750 words, photos, by 5 p.m.

_____

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support atapcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.