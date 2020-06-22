Advertisement

Florida’s theme parks to reopen

If you’ve wished upon a star for Florida's theme parks to reopen this summer, your wish is coming true.
If you’ve wished upon a star for Florida's theme parks to reopen this summer, that wish is coming true.
If you’ve wished upon a star for Florida's theme parks to reopen this summer, that wish is coming true.(WCJB)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s theme parks are opening back up, just in time for summer.

Walt Disney World continues their phased re-opening plan by reopening Disney Vacation Club properties and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Monday.

On July 11th, Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will be open, followed by Epcot and Hollywood studios opening just four days later.

Park goers should expect a temperature check upon arrival and will be required to wear a face mask.

Following similar guidelines, the gates to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure are now open.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Sea World Orlando are both open and are taking extra steps to manage park capacity by asking guests to make reservations in advance.

All parks are enforcing social distancing and increased sanitizing.

Parades, fireworks and other events that draw crowds will also be suspended.

Disney announced it is canceling Mickeys Not So Scary Halloween Party.

When Epcot opens on the 15th, its International Food and Wine Festival will continue thru the fall, making it the longest festival yet.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kurt Cobain guitar sells for over $6 million

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Kurt Cobain’s 1959 martin acoustic, played during his ‘MTV Unplugged’ performance, has sold at auction for $6,010,000. That’s up just a bit from the starting price of $1 million.

News

Ocala teen missing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
If you have any information on Cierra’s whereabouts, please call 911.

News

High Dive reopens

Updated: 9 hours ago
A Gainesville dive bar and concert venue has set their reopening date.

News

Your Week Ahead June 22-26

Updated: 10 hours ago
From local food drives to a Blue Lives Matter rally. Here's what you can expect in your week ahead.

Latest News

News

Publix recalls some of its salad products in several states

Updated: 11 hours ago
Fresh Express has voluntarily recalled some of its salads.

News

No arrests in shooting in Seattle protest zone that killed 1

Updated: 11 hours ago
A 19-year-old man was killed over the weekend in a shooting.

News

Drive-Thru Service recognizes NCFL Fathers

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Gainesville's Alive church held a father's day drive-in service this morning to celebrate dads. Tv20 caught up with a few pastors and their kids to learn the meaning of father's day and what the kids had to say about their dads.

News

Korean War Veterans donate 3,400 face masks to local V.A.

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Korean War Veterans Association of Gainesville, Chapter 267, received a shipment of 4,000 face masks from South Korea earlier this month. After realizing they had more than enough masks for their members, the organization decided to share the wealth so they could protect those in need.

News

Family of Gainesville native Tom Petty issues cease and desist order to Trump Campaign after “I Won’t Back Down” was played at rally

Updated: 19 hours ago
The family said "Tom Petty would never want a song of his to be used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together,”

Entertainment

Cobain ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for sky-high $6 million

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By AP News
The guitar Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance sold for an eye-popping $6 million at auction.