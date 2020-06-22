Florida’s theme parks to reopen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s theme parks are opening back up, just in time for summer.

Walt Disney World continues their phased re-opening plan by reopening Disney Vacation Club properties and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Monday.

On July 11th, Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will be open, followed by Epcot and Hollywood studios opening just four days later.

Park goers should expect a temperature check upon arrival and will be required to wear a face mask.

Following similar guidelines, the gates to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure are now open.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Sea World Orlando are both open and are taking extra steps to manage park capacity by asking guests to make reservations in advance.

All parks are enforcing social distancing and increased sanitizing.

Parades, fireworks and other events that draw crowds will also be suspended.

Disney announced it is canceling Mickeys Not So Scary Halloween Party.

When Epcot opens on the 15th, its International Food and Wine Festival will continue thru the fall, making it the longest festival yet.

