Gainesville City Commission discusses BLM and police functions

One of the major parts of this meeting, was discussing the creation of a new subcommittee to the Police Advisory Council.
Commissioner Harvey Ward's proposal would have a new subcommittee of the Police Advisory Council examining a variety of city police functions and whether they should continue or if they would be better under a different department.
By Julia Laude
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville City Commission discussed the Black Lives Matter movement and how it relates to to the city Monday.

Commissioner Harvey Ward’s proposal would have this new committee examining a variety of city police functions and whether they should continue or if they would be better under a different department.

After much discussion between commissioners and hearing from the public, the motion was passed, but commissioners decided there was much more that needed to be figured out.

“I’m looking for a lot more, not out of this proposal. I think this is the foundation that needs to be laid, but that’s just part of the foundation for the overall effort and I’m really, really pressing both our police department, our police unions and the manager to come forward and start speaking of how we’re going to hold our officers more accountable but also in the administration roles,” Commissioner David Arreola said during the meeting.

The city commission also scheduled another special meeting on July 13 to go over a variety issues, like who answers 911 calls, body cameras, and police training.

