Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — It’s a boy for Bea, a giraffe at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay who gave birth Friday. The Busch Gardens zoological team made the announcement on Sunday, a couple days late, but on an appropriate day: World Giraffe Day. Park officials say Bea is a 14-year-old reticulated giraffe, an endangered species with only about 15,000 remaining in the wild. Their numbers have been declining because of hunting and encroaching development. The birth was a longtime coming — 15 months, to be exact. Bea gave birth twice before, to Binty in 2014 and Amani a year later.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a Florida man is accused of fatally shooting his 57-year-old wife and 21-year-old son. The shooting happened early Sunday at their home near Orlando. Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting and found the bodies of Jodie Rivera and Matthew Rivera. Officials say both had been shot. Deputies arrested 59-year-old Smith Rivera who is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. An arrest report says he fired a gun at another person in the house, but that person was able to get away.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is reporting nearly 3,500 more new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, a dip from the record-breaking numbers of recent days. The rising number of new cases has prompted health officials to reissue advisories urging social distancing. Some businesses are also reevaluating their decisions to reopen. The latest numbers were a drop from the record high of 4,000 new cases reported the day before. To date, Florida has now head more than 97,000 Floridians infected with COVID-19. The number of deaths has now eclipsed 3,160, including the 17 additional deaths announced by health officials on Sunday.

MIAMI (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that Venezuela’s socialist government tried to recruit then-Congressman Pete Sessions to broker a meeting with the CEO of Exxon Mobil at the same time it was secretly paying a close former House colleague $50 million to keep U.S. sanctions at bay. An official at state-run oil giant PDVSA sent an email to the Texas Republican seeking his help arranging a meeting between Venezuela’s oil minister and Darren Woods, then at the helm of Exxon. The email has been shared with U.S. federal law enforcement, according to two people familiar with the request.