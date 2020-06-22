Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — High schools across the country are trying to figure out how and when students will return to classrooms this fall. Many of them are also making sure their star quarterbacks and other athletes will be in top shape when they do. Dozens of states are letting athletes on campus for summer conditioning programs before teachers have figured out how to hold classroom instruction. And some already have been sent scrambling when a player tests positive for the coronavirus. Some experts are asking if the return to high schools is too soon.

MIAMI (AP) — Jim Kiick, the versatile running back who helped the Miami Dolphins achieve the NFL’s only perfect season in 1972, died Saturday at age 73 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, daughter Allie said. The former University of Wyoming star was part of a formidable backfield that included his best friend, Pro Football Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka. They earned the nicknames Butch and Sundance, inspired by the popular 1969 movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” Kiick (“Butch”) made the American Football League All-Star team in his first two seasons and played on Miami’s back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams in 1972-73. Kiick had two touchdowns for the ’72 Dolphins in the AFC championship game, and also scored in the Super Bowl victory that capped their 17-0 season.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Webb Simpson is a winner on Father's Day again, just not at the U.S. Open. The father of five ran off five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine in a 7-under 64 and won the RBC Heritage with a record score. Simpson won by one shot over Abraham Ancer. His score of 22-under 262 beat by two shots the tournament record set 11 years ago. Simpson won the U.S. Open in 2012 at Olympic Club. This was supposed to be U.S. Open week, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed that until September. Simpson won for the second time this year.