High Dive reopens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A well-known dive bar and concert venue in Gainesville is making a comeback. After three months of being closed, The High Dive is reopening on Friday, July 3.

The venue will operate at 50% capacity and attendees must wear masks

At the entrance, performers, staff, and concertgoers will get their temperatures checked. They’re also minimizing contact by encouraging people to buy tickets in advance

Management says they’re actively booking new shows and events.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.