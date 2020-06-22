Advertisement

High Dive reopens

The High Dive has set its reopening date.
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A well-known dive bar and concert venue in Gainesville is making a comeback. After three months of being closed, The High Dive is reopening on Friday, July 3.

The venue will operate at 50% capacity and attendees must wear masks

At the entrance, performers, staff, and concertgoers will get their temperatures checked. They’re also minimizing contact by encouraging people to buy tickets in advance

Management says they’re actively booking new shows and events.

