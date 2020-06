GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kurt Cobain’s 1959 martin acoustic, played during his ‘MTV Unplugged’ performance, has sold at auction for $6,010,000. That’s up just a bit from the starting price of $1 million.

The Australian businessman with the winning bid says he plans to show it around the world before selling it, all to help other artists.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.