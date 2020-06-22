Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

BC-FL-BABY GIRAFFE

Bea, the giraffe, gives birth to baby boy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — It’s a boy for Bea, a giraffe at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay who gave birth Friday. The Busch Gardens zoological team made the announcement on Sunday, a couple days late, but on an appropriate day: World Giraffe Day. Park officials say Bea is a 14-year-old reticulated giraffe, an endangered species with only about 15,000 remaining in the wild. Their numbers have been declining because of hunting and encroaching development. The birth was a longtime coming — 15 months, to be exact. Bea gave birth twice before, to Binty in 2014 and Amani a year later.

FAMILY SHOT

Deputies: Man fatally shot wife, 21-year-old son in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a Florida man is accused of fatally shooting his 57-year-old wife and 21-year-old son. The shooting happened early Sunday at their home near Orlando. Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting and found the bodies of Jodie Rivera and Matthew Rivera. Officials say both had been shot. Deputies arrested 59-year-old Smith Rivera who is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. An arrest report says he fired a gun at another person in the house, but that person was able to get away.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

No record set, but new Florida COVID-19 cases stoke worry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is reporting nearly 3,500 more new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, a dip from the record-breaking numbers of recent days. The rising number of new cases has prompted health officials to reissue advisories urging social distancing. Some businesses are also reevaluating their decisions to reopen. The latest numbers were a drop from the record high of 4,000 new cases reported the day before. To date, Florida has now head more than 97,000 Floridians infected with COVID-19. The number of deaths has now eclipsed 3,160, including the 17 additional deaths announced by health officials on Sunday.

AP-US-VENEZUELA-US-CONGRESSMAN

Sources: Venezuela wooed Texas Republican to ease sanctions

MIAMI (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that Venezuela’s socialist government tried to recruit then-Congressman Pete Sessions to broker a meeting with the CEO of Exxon Mobil at the same time it was secretly paying a close former House colleague $50 million to keep U.S. sanctions at bay. An official at state-run oil giant PDVSA sent an email to the Texas Republican seeking his help arranging a meeting between Venezuela’s oil minister and Darren Woods, then at the helm of Exxon. The email has been shared with U.S. federal law enforcement, according to two people familiar with the request.

AP-FL-CONFEDERATE MEMORIAL-FLORIDA

In America's oldest city, a reckoning over Confederate past

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In America’s oldest city, anguish over a monument memorializing Confederate soldiers will come to a head Monday. That's when St. Augustine commissioners decide if they will authorize the removal of a structure from its historic central plaza. The memorial memorializes dozens of the city’s sons who died fighting for the Confederacy during the Civil War. The memorial has stood at the city's historic Plaza de la Constitucion since 1879. Those who want it removed see it as disrespectful to the descendants of slavery. But those who want to keep it, say it's a remembrance of the area's fallen sons.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS

While Confederate statues come down, other symbols targeted

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Spectators in North Carolina’s capital cheered Sunday morning as work crews finished the job started by protesters Friday night and removed a Confederate statue from the top of a 75-foot monument. News outlets reported that work crews acting on the order of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper removed the statue Sunday morning and began taking down the obelisk on which it stood. Sunday’s work follows the removal of two other Confederate statues on the state Capitol grounds on Saturday. Meanwhile, the American Museum of Natural History in New York will remove a prominent statue of Theodore Roosevelt from its entrance after years of objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

AMERICA PROTESTS-SOROS-MISINFORMATION

George Soros conspiracy theories surge as protests sweep US

A growing number of people on the far right are falsely claiming that liberal billionaire George Soros orchestrated the protests that have roiled the U.S. They allege without evidence that he's paid demonstrators and even arranged for piles of bricks to be left near protests. Researchers who study conspiracy theories say it's a way to delegitimize the demonstrations and the thousands who have gathered to protest racial injustice. While Soros' support for liberal causes has long made him the target of conspiracy theories, social media analysts say they've seen an unprecedented spike in online mentions of the investor and philanthropist since the protests began.

BEAR POACHING

Florida governor stiffens penalties against bear poaching

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida bears are getting stiffened protections against poachers, some of whom see the animals resurgence as a growing nuisance. Gov. Ron DeSantis agreed to increase the penalties against illegal bear hunting to further deter hunters from killing the once-imperiled creatures. The bill was among a slate of 21 pieces of legislation the governor signed Saturday. The black bear population dwindled to the low hundreds back in the 1970s, but has since come roaring back with more than 4,000 of the creatures now roaming the state. New rules going into effect July 1 raises the minimum fine for bear poaching to $750 from $500.

FLORIDA STATE STADIUM

Former Florida State football player wants stadium renamed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida State football player is leading a drive to rename the university’s stadium, asserting in a petition that the man it is named for, Doak S. Campbell, was a segregationist. Kendrick Scott, who was a linebacker for the school from 1991 to 1994, wants Campbell’s name removed from the stadium. Campbell served as president of Florida State College for Women when he led its transition in 1947 to a coed campus renamed as Florida State University, now one of the state’s largest. With a capacity for more than 79,000 spectators, the stadium is said to be the largest structure constructed out of bricks in the United States.

HANGING MANNEQUIN

Florida sheriff decries hanging mannequin in police uniform

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, are investigating after motorists saw a startling scene Saturday morning as they drove along a Florida interstate: a mannequin dressed in a police uniform dangling from a rope at an overpass. Emergency crews in Jacksonville were called to investigate a possible suicide. But when they got there, they discovered a mannequin hanging from an Interstate 95 overpass wearing a pig mask and dressed in a New York City police uniform. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said the incident was “extremely disturbing” and a deliberate attempt to stoke anti-police sentiment.