Mother of 4 found dead in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville sheriff's office is investigating after a man told police he was robbed and kidnapped then his wife was found dead at a neighbor's home.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Jacksonville sheriff's office is investigating after a man told police he was robbed and kidnapped then his wife was found dead at a neighbor's home.

Albert Ives is the victim's roommate. He and his family identified the victim as 30-year-old Amber Gaddis.

Her husband, who news4jax is not naming because of as of now he's considered a crime victim by police - told JSO he was kidnapped and robbed by three men in a dark vehicle. Then he was dropped off in the area where he lives and couldn't find his wife.

Gaddis’ roommate says the two were hanging out at home when he ran to the store came back couldn’t find Gaddis, but then found a trail of blood leading to find her body outside a neighbor’s home.

Ives says he, Gaddis' husband, other family members and friends were taken into JSO for questioning. He says he thinks he knows who did this and told police. Neighbors say they heard three gunshots. Ives described his life-long friend Gaddis as a mother of four who grew up in Jacksonville.

Investigators say they are interviewing the witness, victims, family members, and anyone else involved, to find out what happened. JSO has not yet released any suspect information.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

