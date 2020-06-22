Advertisement

Museum to remove Theodore Roosevelt statue decried as white supremacy

A statue of U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt on a horse with an Indigenous person walking alongside him on his right as well as an African American person walking alongside on his left side is depicted at the entrance to the Museum of Natural History. For years, this symbol of American superiority has adorned the museum even as calls for its removal have been numerous. A NYPD patrol car sits in front of statue for protection during the American uprising on June 17, 2020 in New York City.
A statue of U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt on a horse with an Indigenous person walking alongside him on his right as well as an African American person walking alongside on his left side is depicted at the entrance to the Museum of Natural History. For years, this symbol of American superiority has adorned the museum even as calls for its removal have been numerous. A NYPD patrol car sits in front of statue for protection during the American uprising on June 17, 2020 in New York City.(Credit: mpi43/MediaPunch /IPX via AP)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The American Museum of Natural History is removing a statue of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man on his sides after objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday the city supports removal of the statue because it depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior.

The statue at the museum’s Central Park West entrance depicts Roosevelt on the horse with the Native American man and the African man standing on either side.

The museum’s president, Ellen Futter, tells the New York Times the decision to remove the bronze statue comes amid the movement for racial justice following the killing of George Floyd.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Publix recalls one variety of salad kit

Updated: 38 minutes ago
They were distributed in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

National

Trailer for ‘Hamilton’ movie released

Updated: 1 hour ago
The movie version of the Broadway hit based on the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton is coming to Disney Plus July 3.

News

Florida’s theme parks to reopen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Florida's theme parks are set to reopen just in time for summer.

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

Latest News

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

News

Kurt Cobain guitar sells for over $6 million

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Kurt Cobain’s 1959 martin acoustic, played during his ‘MTV Unplugged’ performance, has sold at auction for $6,010,000. That’s up just a bit from the starting price of $1 million.

International

WHO chief warns world leaders not to 'politicize' pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
The World Health Organization reported late Sunday the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

News

Ocala teen missing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
If you have any information on Cierra’s whereabouts, please call 911.

National

Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Inside the 19,000-seat BOK Center in Tulsa, numerous seats were empty. The city fire marshal's office reported a crowd of just less than 6,200 in the arena.

News

High Dive reopens

Updated: 14 hours ago
A Gainesville dive bar and concert venue has set their reopening date.