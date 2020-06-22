NCFL Housing Market Struggling amidst Pandemic

(WCJB) - Florida realtors reported a sharp drop in the number of homes sold last month in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Month over month, the number of closed sales in the Gainesville market sank nearly 30 percent. The numbers fell almost 35 percent in the Ocala market.

A small silver lining is that the average price of those homes that did sell remained steady, rising slightly in both markets.

The numbers were similar across the rest of the state.

