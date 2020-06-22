Ocala convenience store sells $2 million scratch off

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A convenience store in Marion County just made one lotto winner $2 million dollars richer.

A few weeks ago, a woman bought a $10 scratch off ticket from the Marathon gas station on Southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala.

At first, she thought she won $1 million dollars, but when she contacted state lottery officials the ticket turned out to be worth $2 million dollars.

The owner of the store said he couldn’t be happier to say the ticket came from his store.

“It’s the first time we actually sold something this big in a while. and uh, it’s pretty good, ya know. when the customers wins that big it brings more customers into the store, it brings more attention.”

Retailers receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling a winning ticket worth $1 million to $10 million dollars.

