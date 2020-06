GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday, June 21, 2020, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Cierra walked way from 5664 SW 60th Ave in Ocala.

She was wearing an orange shirt and shorts with a camouflage pattern. Cierra has a medical condition and it has caused concern due to the time length she has been gone. If you have any information on Cierra’s whereabouts, please call 911.

