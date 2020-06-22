Publix recalls some of its salad products in several states

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) -- Publix has announced that Fresh Express has voluntarily recalled some of its salads.

The 11.5 ounces of the Southwest Chopped Kit with production codes G163B10A and G163B10B, UPC code 071279306025, and had a use-by date of June 29 have been recalled.

This was due to the presence of undeclared wheat, soy, cashews and coconuts.

For some individuals, the consumption of those undisclosed allergens causes allergic reactions that can be life-threatening in some cases.

All other Fresh Express Southwest Chopped Kits are properly labeled and are not included in the recall.

The recalled product was distributed between June 12-18 in the following states: Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

If anyone has this recalled product in their homes, the product should be thrown away.

A refund is available at the store it was purchased or by calling the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free number at (800) 242-5472.

Here is information regarding Fresh Express products sold at Publix affected by this recall:

Product Name: Fresh Express Southwest Chopped KitGTIN: 071279306025Lot/Exp. Date: Lot G163B10A/use by June 29, Lot G163B10B/use by June 29