Saharan Dust: What is it and how will it impact NCFL?

By AJ Willy
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Each year from late spring to early fall, storms in Africa lift dust into the atmosphere forming the Saharan Air Layer, which travels across the Atlantic Ocean and sometimes into the southeastern United States.

The Saharan Air Layer is currently moving across the Atlantic and into the Caribbean. This year, the layer is some of the thickest researchers in the Caribbean have seen in 50 years.

But how will it impact North Central Florida?

1: Sunsets

-We can expect to see some gorgeous sunsets and sunrises over the next couple of days. This is because the small dust particles interact with the sun’s rays to scatter beautiful colors across the sky.

2: Tropical Activity

-The strong winds from the layer can produce strong upper level winds, which creates a hostile environment for tropical cyclones to form. Small amounts of the dust are necessary, though, for tropical development later in the season.

3: Respiratory

-It is not likely that the level of dust seen in the Caribbean will be the same here, but if you do have respiratory issues such as asthma or seasonal allergies, you may want to keep a tissue close by. The saharan air layer is typically 5,000 to 25,000 feet in the air, but sometimes the dust plumes can make their way to the surface.

