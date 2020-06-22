Advertisement

Search for missing Fort Hood soldier focused on river

Vanessa Guillen has been missing for more than 50 days.
Vanessa Guillen has been missing for more than 50 days.((Source: Family photo/KWTX/Gray News))
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas Equusearch volunteers and Fort Hood investigators were combing the Leon River for a second day Monday in the search for Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who disappeared without a trace almost two months ago, KWTX reported.

About 30 volunteers from the search group were joined by the Department of Public Safety troopers and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife personnel in the search of the river, which started Sunday.

Members of the group spent the night here and resumed searching at daybreak Monday.

Guillen disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22.

She was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet was later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

Guillen, an avid runner, is 5-foot-2, weighs 126 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

A reward totaling $50,000 is offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gainesville City Commission discusses BLM and police functions

Updated: moments ago
|
By Julia Laude
Commissioner Harvey Ward’s proposal would have this new committee examining a variety of city police functions and whether they should continue or if they would be better under a different department.

National

Trump administration extends visa ban to non-immigrants

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Trump administration said Monday that it was extending a ban on green cards issued outside the United States until the end of the year and adding many temporary work visas to the freeze, including those used heavily by technology companies and multinational corporations.

National

US says 4 major Chinese media outlets are ‘foreign missions’

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Trump administration said Monday that it is designating the U.S. operations of four major Chinese media outlets as “foreign missions” in an action that could force some of their journalists to leave the country and further worsen diplomatic relations.

National

14 fatally shot in Chicago over Father’s Day weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
Those shootings produced the city’s highest number of shooting victims in a single weekend this year.

Latest News

National

Publix recalls one variety of salad kit

Updated: 4 hours ago
They were distributed in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

National

Museum to remove Theodore Roosevelt statue decried as white supremacy

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday the city supports removal of the statue because it depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior.

National

Trailer for ‘Hamilton’ movie released

Updated: 5 hours ago
The movie version of the Broadway hit based on the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton is coming to Disney Plus July 3.

News

Florida’s theme parks to reopen

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Florida's theme parks are set to reopen just in time for summer.

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

News

Kurt Cobain guitar sells for over $6 million

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Kurt Cobain’s 1959 martin acoustic, played during his ‘MTV Unplugged’ performance, has sold at auction for $6,010,000. That’s up just a bit from the starting price of $1 million.