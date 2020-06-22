Advertisement

Certain attractions will be open when Walt Disney World reopens in July

Disney World now only accepting reservations beginning in July. (Source: CNN)
Published: Jun. 21, 2020
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFTV) -- You may be wondering which rides and attractions will be open when Walt Disney World reopens next month.

On Sunday, the company shared a few details about attractions and entertainment guests will be able to experience when they return to the parks.

Disney officials said most attractions will be available at each park.

At Magic Kingdom, the park said Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Space Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean will be open.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will be open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Soarin’ Around the World, Frozen Ever After and Test Track presented by Chevrolet will also be open at EPCOT.

Officials said the Spaceship Earth attraction at EPCOT will continue to be available in its current state while a pause has been placed on its planned refurbishment.

At Animal Kingdom, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Expedition Everest - Legend of the Forbidden Mountain and Avatar Flight of Passage will be open.

If you’re interested in meeting characters or performers, park officials said they will still appear, however it will be in new and different ways that are mindful of social distancing.

Several musical groups are also going to return to the parks, including the Main Street Philharmonic at Magic Kingdom Park, the Mariachi Cobre and the JAMMitors at EPCOT.

To read more about the upcoming changes, click here.

