Advertisement

Trailer for ‘Hamilton’ movie released

Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Fans of the musical “Hamilton” have reason to celebrate this summer.

The movie version of the Broadway hit based on the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton is coming to Disney Plus July 3.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and original Broadway star of “Hamilton,” said the movie will drop into the streaming service at midnight PT July 3.

The coronavirus pandemic means that fans of the musical wouldn’t be able to see it live in the foreseeable future, with the performances for the North American tour and London’s West End closed for the foreseeable future. Tickets for September performances in New York are available.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Publix recalls one variety of salad kit

Updated: 37 minutes ago
They were distributed in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

National

Museum to remove Theodore Roosevelt statue decried as white supremacy

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday the city supports removal of the statue because it depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior.

News

Florida’s theme parks to reopen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Florida's theme parks are set to reopen just in time for summer.

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

Latest News

News

Kurt Cobain guitar sells for over $6 million

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Kurt Cobain’s 1959 martin acoustic, played during his ‘MTV Unplugged’ performance, has sold at auction for $6,010,000. That’s up just a bit from the starting price of $1 million.

International

WHO chief warns world leaders not to 'politicize' pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
The World Health Organization reported late Sunday the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

News

Ocala teen missing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
If you have any information on Cierra’s whereabouts, please call 911.

National

Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Inside the 19,000-seat BOK Center in Tulsa, numerous seats were empty. The city fire marshal's office reported a crowd of just less than 6,200 in the arena.

News

High Dive reopens

Updated: 14 hours ago
A Gainesville dive bar and concert venue has set their reopening date.

National

Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer
NASCAR two weeks ago said it would ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and venues following a call from Wallace, the series' only full-time Black driver in the Cup Series.