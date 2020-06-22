Advertisement

Your Week Ahead June 22-26

Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - From local food drives to a blue lives matter rally... Here’s what you can expect in your week ahead.

On Monday, the latest numbers come out for home sales in North-Central Florida for the month of May.

According to Florida Realtors, April’s sales fell but prices remained the same. In April, more people purchased homes rather than townhouses or condos.

In Gainesville, 258 family homes were sold.

As for Ocala, the city saw more market activity than Gainesville. 568 family homes were sold there. As for townhouses and condos, numbers were low.

The discussion continues over COVID-19 in Alachua County.

On Tuesday, Alachua County Commissioners will meet to discuss their response to the pandemic.

With a surge of new cases in North-Central Florida, the Gainesville City Commission wants to tighten up COVID-19 restrictions. Other items on the agenda include the redevelopment of the fairgrounds and charter amendments.

That virtual meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 23 at 11:30 a.m.

Another demonstration is coming to North-Central Florida, it’s in support of a different group.

On Wednesday, Suwannee County residents will be hosting a Back the Blue rally and parade. The event will show support for law enforcement and first responders.

The parade will start in Live Oak on highway 129 at the Save-A-lot Parking lot and end at the courthouse

On Thursday, Marion county residents can put food on the table.

The College of Central Florida is teaming with farm share and senator Keith Perry to distribute fresh food.

Food is first come first serve - all you have to do is drive up and open up your trunk. Residents can pick up food on CF’s campus on Southwest College Road right across from the Paddock Mall.

Participants must show a form of ID

The event will take place from 10 a.m. To 1 p.m.

