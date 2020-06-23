11 Gator athletes test positive for COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What’s true of Florida’s COVID-19 numbers has trickled into Gator sports.

A total of 11 student athletes from several teams tested positive for COVID-19 back in April, said UF senior associate athletic director, Steve McClain.

University leaders acknowledged the likelihood of positive tests, McClain said.

“As we’ve said before, we will have positive tests and with guidance from UF Health, we feel we are well positioned to manage those cases,” McClain said.

Earlier this month, football, volleyball and soccer players returned to UF’s campus for voluntary workouts. They received COVID-19 testing through UF’s new health screening procedure.

However, the 11 positive results are not necessarily a product of the university’s testing program.

