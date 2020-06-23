Advertisement

Alachua County Commission meets to discuss COVID-19 restrictions

Commissioners will discuss COVID-19 numbers, the use of face masks and the possibility of tightening restrictions.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With a surge of new cases in North Central Florida, the Alachua County Commission wants to tighten up COVID-19 restrictions.

Commissioners will start Tuesday's meeting with an update from the health department on COVID-19 number and trends.

They will also talk about the Governors new perspective on enforcement saying stronger restrictions on restaurants and bars may be necessary.

Commissioners also plan to look further into the research and effectiveness of face masks.

Commissioner Robert Hutchinson said he hopes to see people take more precautions.

“There are ways to see the economy succeed while all being a little more careful about it,” he said.

Hutchinson also said Tuesday’s meeting could possibly be the last virtual meeting the county could see.

He said when the Governors orders expire at the end of June, the meetings could be moved to in-person.

Other items on the agenda include the redevelopment of the fairgrounds and amendments to the county charter.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
The government's top infectious disease expert will testify before a House committee, along with the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services.

News

Ocala man receives Carnegie Medal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man from Ocala is receiving a national award for risking his life to save two children.

News

Cade Museum opens synthetic ice skating rink

Updated: 4 hours ago
Looking for a way to cool off this summer? The Cade Museum has you covered.

News

Entrepreneurship learning initiative comes to Gainesville

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
1000 business owners will get the chance to learn how to better their business and give back to their community

Latest News

News

Second victim identified in weekend Waldo shooting

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Neighbors say the shooting happened after a block party with hundreds of people attending.

News

NCFL Housing Market Struggling amidst Pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida realtors reported a sharp drop in the number of homes sold last month in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Month over month, the number of closed sales in the Gainesville market sank nearly 30 percent. The numbers fell almost 35 percent in the Ocala market.

News

Ocala convenience store sells $2 million scratch off

Updated: 15 hours ago
A convenience store in Marion County just made one lotto winner $2 million dollars richer.

Environment

Saharan Dust: What is it and how will it impact NCFL?

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Saharan Dust occurs every year, but this year it is much thicker in the Caribbean than year's past.

News

Gainesville City Commission discusses BLM and police functions

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
One of the major parts of this meeting, was discussing the creation of a new subcommittee to the Police Advisory Council.

News

Florida’s theme parks to reopen

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
|
By Amber Pellicone
Florida's theme parks are set to reopen just in time for summer.