Alachua County Commission meets to discuss COVID-19 restrictions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With a surge of new cases in North Central Florida, the Alachua County Commission wants to tighten up COVID-19 restrictions.

Commissioners will start Tuesday's meeting with an update from the health department on COVID-19 number and trends.

They will also talk about the Governors new perspective on enforcement saying stronger restrictions on restaurants and bars may be necessary.

Commissioners also plan to look further into the research and effectiveness of face masks.

Commissioner Robert Hutchinson said he hopes to see people take more precautions.

“There are ways to see the economy succeed while all being a little more careful about it,” he said.

Hutchinson also said Tuesday’s meeting could possibly be the last virtual meeting the county could see.

He said when the Governors orders expire at the end of June, the meetings could be moved to in-person.

Other items on the agenda include the redevelopment of the fairgrounds and amendments to the county charter.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.