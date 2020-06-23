Advertisement

Alachua County Democrats host virtual forum

Tuesday marks one of the first forums of the primary season for Congressional District 3 and State House District 20.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. the Alachua County Democrats will host the virtual forum.

Candidates Adam Christensen, Phil Dodds, Tom Wells, Yvonne Hayes Hinson, and Rodney J. Long will all be taking part.

The event is free.

You can register to attend here.

