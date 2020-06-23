Alachua County Democrats host virtual forum

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday marks one of the first forums of the primary season for Congressional District 3 and State House District 20.

From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. the Alachua County Democrats will host the virtual forum.

Candidates Adam Christensen, Phil Dodds, Tom Wells, Yvonne Hayes Hinson, and Rodney J. Long will all be taking part.

The event is free.

You can register to attend here.

