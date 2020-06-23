Andrew Nembhard transfers to Gonzaga

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Andrew Nembhard is officially moving on from the University of Florida, announcing that he is transferring to Gonzaga, a West Coast Conference powerhouse. Nembhard was the Gators’ starting point guard for 67 consecutive games from day one of his freshman season through the end of his abbreviated sophomore season.

Nembhard averaged over 11 points and 5 assists as a sophomore while hitting 44 percent from the field but just 30 percent from three-point range. He originally declared to enter the NBA draft following the 2018-19 and the 2019-20 seasons but withdrew each time. On this occasion, however, backing out of the draft also meant leaving Florida.

Nembhard joins a Bulldogs’ team that was 31-2 when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Gonzaga reached its only Final Four in program history in 2017. Transferring means Nembhard will have to sit out next season.

